Free, open-source DCP creation from almost anything.

It can take files in many different formats, including MP4 , Apple ProRes, MOV, AVI, M2TS (from Blu-Ray), VOB (from DVD), WMV, MKV, JPEG, PNG, TIFF and lots of others.

DCP-o-matic is a free , open-source program to create Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs) from videos, images, sound and subtitle files. You can use it to make content for playback on DCI-compliant cinema projectors.

3 days ago Fix erroneous re-use of video files after turning off burnt subtitles ( #1113 ).

3 days ago Add new script to partially dump DPX headers.

3 days ago More attempts to fix DPX log/lin problems; see comments and #1123 .

2 days ago Try to fix build wrt ImageMagick.

16 hours ago Fix corruption of an existing DCP when a new one is made with the same video asset ( #1126 ).

3 hours ago Bump libdcp for new openjpeg.

11th August 2017

A midlands-style welcome to New Style Radio in Birmingham, England, who I have just added to our users list.

A very good evening to Sputnik Kino in Berlin.

Good evening to a couple of new users: Rex-Filmpalast and Cineplex in Pforzheim, Germany and Cine Imperator 3D in Macapá, Brazil!

A good Yorkshire afternoon to the Hyde Park Picture House in Leeds!

A hearty good afternoon to the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London!

Good evening to the Uni Film Club at the TU University of Dortmund, Germany.

A very good afternoon to Baltoppenbio in Ballerup, Denmark!

A big UK-style good evening to Warwick Student Cinema at the University of Warwick!

Good evening to Jigger Pictures in Mülheim an der Ruhr in Germany who are using DCP-o-matic for the feature film “Pottkinder — ein Heimatfilm”.

A warm welcome to the Cinéma Le Louxor in Paris, France!

