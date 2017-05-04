11th August 2017

DCP-o-matic is a free, open-source program to create Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs) from videos, images, sound and subtitle files. You can use it to make content for playback on DCI-compliant cinema projectors.
It can take files in many different formats, including MP4, Apple ProRes, MOV, AVI, M2TS (from Blu-Ray), VOB (from DVD), WMV, MKV, JPEG, PNG, TIFF and lots of others.
It will run on Windows, Mac OS X and Linux and is in use in 54 countries around the world.
81 minutes agoBump libdcp for build fix.
3 hours agoBump libdcp for new openjpeg.
15 hours agoFix up remake_with_subtitle_test.
16 hours agoMissing ChangeLog.
16 hours agoFix corruption of an existing DCP when a new one is made with the same video asset (#1126).
2.11.21
2 days agoEscape a %.
2 days agoRevert "Fix a bunch of unescaped %s."
2 days agoFix a bunch of unescaped %s.
2 days agoTry to fix build wrt ImageMagick.
2.11.20
3 days agoMore attempts to fix DPX log/lin problems; see comments and #1123.
3 days agoAdd new script to partially dump DPX headers.
3 days agoFix erroneous re-use of video files after turning off burnt subtitles (#1113).
